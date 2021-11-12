Barbados considering Pfizer shots for younger children

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Barbados is close to making a decision on administering the Pfizer vaccine to children five to 11 years old, Chief Medical Officer Dr Kenneth George said on Wednesday.

The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centres for Disease Control (CDC) have given approval for the use of vaccines for that age group in the United States population.

“Barbados has examined the evidence... Remember, we have multiple sources to examine and once those sources are brought to the attention of the public health team, we will make a determination. What I can tell you is that we are close to making a determination for the approval,” he stated.

Pfizer vaccines are currently being administered to people 12 years and older. The adult population also has access to the AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Dr George added that Barbadians continued to “answer the call” to get vaccinated “regardless of what was being said in other places”. However, he noted that those with comorbidities, such as obesity, diabetes and hypertension, continued to have negative outcomes, especially if they were unvaccinated.

“…We have options for people, and you know boosters are becoming more and more commonplace. We have adopted a very forward-looking booster policy of allowing persons to have a third dose. But, at the same time, our priority will always be to get the unvaccinated to come across to be vaccinated,” he emphasised.

Dr George further added that, while he was not making any pronouncements at this stage, he was privy to information that suggested the country “was in a better place” concerning the COVID-19 situation.