Barbados denies access to cruise ship because of gastroenteritis

Cruise

ship MV Caribbean Princess was denied entry to Barbados on Saturday because of

an outbreak of gastroenteritis aboard.

The sea liner was scheduled to berth at Bridgetown Port Sunday morning with more than 3,000 passengers and 1,000 crew members.

However, according to Barbados’ chief medical officer, Dr Kenneth George, a number of reports were received by the Ministry of Health and Wellness of “significant outbreak” of gastroenteritis on the ship.

George said a report from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) was among those that were received.

According to George, the decision was taken to deny the cruise ship access, in keeping with guidelines of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and “as a matter of caution” in protecting both the passengers and the people of Barbados.

MV Caribbean Princess is the second cruise ship to be denied entry at a Caribbean island’s port in just a week. Last weekend, the AIDAperla was not allowed to berth at ports in at least three Caribbean countries, because of coronavirus fears.