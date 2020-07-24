Barbados downgrades from hurricane warning as Tropical Storm Gonzalo weakens

The Barbados Meteorological Service has

discontinued the hurricane warning in effect for the island as well as

neighbouring St Vincent and the Grenadines as Tropical Storm Gonzalo weakened

further Friday afternoon (July 24).

The Bajan Met Service noted, however, that both countries remain under tropical storm warning as Gonzalo marginally increased its speed.

The system, as at 2:00 pm local time, is now moving westerly at 30 kilometres/hour and has maximum sustained winds near 75 kilometres/hour.

St Lucia also remains under a tropical storm warning; Tobago and Grenada still have a tropical storm watch in effect.

The US-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) sent its Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft near the storm, and pinpoints its current location at latitude 9.9 North, longitude 54.8 West—or roughly, 715 kilometres east of the southern Windward Islands.

Gonzalo on its westward trajectory, is expected to sway in a west-northwestward direction during the next couple of days, the NHC indicated.

“There is considerable uncertainty in the intensity forecast, but some strengthening is possible during the next day or so before Gonzalo reaches the southern Windward Islands. Weakening is expected after Gonzalo moves into the Caribbean Sea, and the cyclone is expected to dissipate by the middle of next week,” the latest advisory from the NHC detailed.