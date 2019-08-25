Barbados expected to shut down Monday ahead of storm

Barbados expected to shut down Monday ahead of stormSunday, August 25, 2019
|
The eastern Caribbean island of Barbados is expected shut down by midday Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Dorian.
This was disclosed on Sunday by Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who urged Barbadians to begin immediately to “plan for the worst” and hope and pray.
The prime minister said during a press conference that there was no need for panic. She however said that Barbadians should not take any chances.
The prime minister said some supermarkets would be extending their operating hours from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
She also appealed to pharmacies to allow members of the public to stock up on medication.
The center of Dorian is expected to pass over or near Barbados late Monday.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy