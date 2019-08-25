Barbados expected to shut down Monday ahead of storm

The eastern Caribbean island of Barbados is expected shut down by midday Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Dorian.

This was disclosed on Sunday by Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who urged Barbadians to begin immediately to “plan for the worst” and hope and pray.

The prime minister said during a press conference that there was no need for panic. She however said that Barbadians should not take any chances.

The prime minister said some supermarkets would be extending their operating hours from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

She also appealed to pharmacies to allow members of the public to stock up on medication.

The center of Dorian is expected to pass over or near Barbados late Monday.