Barbados gets tough in the fight against non-communicable diseases

Barbados gets tough in the fight against non-communicable diseasesThursday, November 28, 2019
|
Barbados’ Health and Wellness Minister, Lt. Col. Jeffrey Bostic, says he
intends to take to Cabinet a paper to officially declare 2020 as the year to
make a significant dent in the non-communicable disease (NCD) epidemic in
Barbados.
Bostic said that this is one of the initiatives slated for next year to address a challenge which he described as “our Hurricane Dorian… except that Hurricane Dorian was a one-off event, devastating as it was, but this one is one that is going to be with us for a long time to come”.
He said that Barbados is currently losing the NCD battle, and it is a fight that the country could not afford to lose.
He said there is a need for a different approach, one that would embrace everyone, “from individuals to families, communities, churches.”
“All must be involved in this effort, and when I say to you that this is a serious, serious battle, I really want you to understand this,” he said.
In collaboration with the 2020 We Gatherin’ Committee, a parish will be targeted each month from January to December and a comprehensive initiative implemented “to drive home the message of NCD prevention”.
The Health and Wellness Minister said there were new plans to take the message of NCD prevention into communities and that health professionals could no longer wait for people to come into polyclinics seeking information.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy