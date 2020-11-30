Barbados honours frontline workers with glow-in-the-dark money

Barbados honours frontline workers with glow-in-the-dark moneyMonday, November 30, 2020
Barbados will honour frontline workers with a special glow-in-the-dark coin which goes into circulation December 1.
Prime Minister Mia Mottley revealed that initially the country had planned to issue commemorative coins as part of its Independence Day festivities but said the suggestion was made by the central bank, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, to recognise the sacrifice of frontline workers.
“Appreciate and value their work during COVID-19 lockdown and post-lockdown,” said Mottley who encouraged citizens to remember the contribution of frontline workers every time they came into contact with the coin.
Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados, Cleviston Haynes, also used the occasion to laud the country’s frontline workers, noting that while he did not often advocate for persons to hold on to money, he believed this coin was particularly special and worth saving.
The painted coin was produced in collaboration with the Royal Canadian Mint.
