Barbados implements new travel bubble

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Barbados has established a travel bubble for individuals coming from select countries as it seeks to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The authorities said that the bubble, which went into effect last weekend, will allow fully vaccinated travellers from Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Anguilla, Montserrat, Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba, St Maarten, Turks and Caicos, Cayman Islands, and Bermuda to enter the island.

But, they will have to present a valid pre-flight negative PCR test result to be exempt from further quarantine or testing, upon arrival in Barbados.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Kenneth George said that the countries in the travel bubble had low COVID-19 positivity rates and low cases per 100,000 population “every fortnight”.

“We have a system in place to monitor the bubble countries, and if their fortunes change quickly they will be so removed [from the bubble],” he said.

The CMO noted that Barbados had also expanded its list of countries of concern and that people, whether fully vaccinated or unvaccinated, who have travelled through or from these countries within the last 21 days, must arrive in Barbados with the result of a valid, COVID-19 standard PCR test taken within three days prior to travel.

These countries include Haiti, Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Suriname, and Kenya.

In addition, they must have a COVID-19 standard PCR test conducted on arrival at the airport; complete a seven-day in-room quarantine with no exceptions; be tested on the eighth day and, on receipt of a negative test result, will then be allowed to leave quarantine.

The authorities said that all passengers travelling through or from these countries are required to quarantine, at their own expense, at one of the island's designated quarantine properties as listed in the travel protocols.

Meanwhile, Barbados recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases, including five females, from 739 tests carried out on Sunday. There are currently 151 people in isolation.

Since March last year, confirmed COVID-19 cases have moved to 4,269 (2,071 females and 2,198 males). The viral illness has claimed 48 lives.

The public health laboratory has conducted 202,157 tests, and the number of first doses administered under the National Vaccination Programme is 98,206. Additionally, 73,427 people have received second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. This number represents 27.1 per cent of the population.