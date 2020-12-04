Barbados issues glow in the dark coins as tribute to essential workers

Barbados issues glow in the dark coins as tribute to essential workersFriday, December 04, 2020
The Central Bank of Barbados has unveiled a limited-edition glow-in-the-dark one-dollar coin. The coins are being issued as a tribute to Barbados’ essential workers.
Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, said the limited edition coin, represents the Barbadian spirit.
She urged Barbadians, as they handled the coins, to give a thought to the brave essential workers, who continue to make sacrifices to keep the country safe.
“When COVID-19 put paid to “We Gatherin”, the Central Bank quickly recognised that there was a different category of Barbadian, who, by their diligence and sacrifice since the year opened, would now be even more deserving of that coin than anyone who might have been targeted in the original plans,” she stated.
Meanwhile, Governor of the Central Bank, Cleviston Haynes, praised the frontline workers for keeping the country safe.
“They made sure there was food available, that we could access the money we needed to purchase it, that our island was clean, that the public was updated And that all the services we needed that could not be facilitated remotely continued efficiently, so Barbados could continue to function”
Most of the coins will be put into circulation, but the Bank has specially packaged some of them, which will be distributed to essential workers from different sectors.
The one-dollar coin, on which the flying fish and waves are now painted blue, went into circulation on Tuesday, December 1.
