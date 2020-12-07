Barbados makes US$1.2-M down payment to secure COVID-19 vaccine

Barbados makes US$1.2-M down payment to secure COVID-19 vaccineMonday, December 07, 2020
The Government of Barbados on Friday (December 4) revealed it has made a down payment of US$1.2 million to secure COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility.
The Minister of Health and Wellness, Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic, made the announcement as he sought to explain the country’s preparedness to deliver the vaccine, once one becomes available.
Bostic noted the country boasted an effective immunisation programme, adding that logistical preparations were already underway to facilitate the COVID-19 vaccine.
He said in recognising the anti-vaccine movement worldwide, he was willing to take the jab publicly.
“As a soldier I lead by example, so I will take the vaccine, and I’ll do that publicly.”
Bostic further said the country had a high immunisation rate, citing that Barbados had an approximately 84 per cent success rate in implementing vaccines.
The WHO also implemented COVID19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility as a means of ensuring the fair and equitable distribution of a vaccine once one becomes approved.
To date the UK is the only country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine.
