Barbados moves into phase two of COVID-19 vaccination programme

Barbados moves into phase two of COVID-19 vaccination programmeSunday, April 25, 2021
|
Despite delays related to the impact of the La Soufriere volcano, namely ashfall, Barbados is expected to move into phase two of its national vaccination programme on Monday (April 26).
Phase two means that Bajans who have already received one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine can now report to health centres for their second dose.
According to one of the coordinators of the vaccination programme, Major David Clarke, persons are to be contacted by the ministry’s Immunisation Unit who will provide detailed information on where and when their second shots will be administered.
Major Clarke used the occasion to ask persons to ensure that the cards they received at their first vaccination appointment be brought to the second appointment.
While Clarke acknowledges that in some cases, the date written on the blue vaccination cards may have passed the original four-week timeline given , he notes that it is still safe for people to get the shots 10 or 12 weeks a part .
According to the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the second dose may be given up to 12 weeks (42 days) after the first dose.
