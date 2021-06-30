Barbados PM Mia Mottley in mourning following death of brother

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley is in mourning following the death of her brother on Tuesday (June 29).

Mottley’s brother, Warren, passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, however details of his illness were not made public.

“This one is a rough one for all of us but especially for Shawn, Emanuelle and Laurenne, for my parents and for Stewart, Elan and me. Quick and rough,”said Mottey in a Facebook post.

“I thank all of you who have reached out with your prayers and condolences. Warren Douglas Mottley – a good husband, a good father, a good son – my brother, my friend!We love you so much but you know what you will never leave u,” she added.

Following news of the PM’s brother’s passing several in the Caribbean community took to social media platforms to share messages of condolences for the family.

“Condolences to PM Mia Mottley and her family on the sad occasion of the passing of her brother,” said prominent Jamaican lawyer and former minister of state Arnaldo Brown.

“God grant her peace and comfort. Mia and her brother were close, “added a prominent Trinidad and Tobago lawyer.

Warren D. Mottley was an attorney-at-Law in Barbados and Jamaica. He was also an avid rugby player and a fan of the sport.