Barbados PM takes over chairmanship of CARICOM

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has taken over the chairmanship of the regional integration movement, CARICOM.

She’s expressed confidence that the 15-member grouping is on the right path towards a brighter socio-economic and political future for the Caribbean.

Mottley, who officially took over the position on Tuesday (Dec 31), succeeding St Lucia’s Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, said that “our very history has been one of struggle but one of success”. She noted that it is against this backdrop that “we can take a fresh look at the path we would wish to set for ourselves and our children”.

She added: “It is my sincere wish that our approach to the advancement of our people in every country of the Caribbean Community would be characterized by a level of clarity that is usually associated with 2020 vision.”

—CMC