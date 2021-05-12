Barbados raises drinking age to 18

Barbados raises drinking age to 18Wednesday, May 12, 2021
|
The age limit to legally buy or consume alcohol in Barbados has been raised to 18.
The law was passed in the country’s parliament on Tuesday.
Minister of Small Business and Entrepreneurship Kerrie Symmonds anyone caught selling alcohol to those under 18 or encouraging them to become involved in the business of selling liquor could be charged and fined up to $10,000, up to five years in prison, or both.
Additionally, the Minister said raising the age limit will address the concerns of alcohol abuse among the youth, and at the same time satisfy best international practices.
“We do this because once you go through the people who call themselves interest groups in Barbados, who call themselves stakeholders in Barbados, who call themselves part of our society with a social conscience, the child advocates etc, the National Council of Substance Abuse (NCSA), the insurance industry in Barbados who raised the real commercial concern about the frequency of accidents on the road and how at between age 18 and age 20,” he said.
“These are people who have long written to the ministry, long expressed their concerns, about the way in which the administration of liquor in this country or intoxicating beverages in this country has been conducted.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy