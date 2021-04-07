Barbados receives its first shipment of vaccines from COVAX

Barbados received its first shipment of 33,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the COVAX facility on Tuesday, April 6.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley along with representatives from PAHO, UNICEF, the United Nations and United States were at the Grantley Adams International Airport when the much anticipated vaccines landed.

Speaking on the arrival of the vaccines, Lt. Col the Honourable Jeffrey Bostic, Minister of Health and Wellness, said the attainment of the vaccines represented a significant step in the fight against COVID-19.

“The vaccines represent a significant step forward in our fight against COVID as we pursue a path towards a destination, which would include seeing Barbadians being able to return to, as close as possible, to the quality of life that we are accustomed to living and the livelihood,” said Bostic.

Bostic also used the occasion to thank the Prime Minister, whom he noted made a valiant effort in trying to ensure there are enough vaccines for the citizenry.

“A special thank you to our Prime Minister who has been relentless in her efforts to ensure that we have enough vaccines on the island, to be able to provide vaccines for each and every citizen and resident of this country who is desirous of receiving a vaccine,” added Bostic.

The 33,600 doses received, represents approximately one-third of Barbados’ allotment of vaccines through the COVAX facility. Barbados is to receive approximately 100,800 vaccines in total from COVAX.

Prior to Tuesday’s shipment, Barbados received a donation of 100,000 AstraZeneca doses from India, of which the country shared with other Caribbean nations and Belize.