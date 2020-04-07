Barbados records 3rd COVID-19 death; infections climb to 63

Barbados on Tuesday (April 7) recorded its third death from COVID-19, with the passing of a 95-year-old man.

This was revealed by Head of Infectious Diseases at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Dr Corey Forde.

This follows the passing of an 81-year- old on Sunday and a 74-year-old on Monday. According to Forde, the total number of cases has also increased to 63.

Forde said three critically ill people are currently on ventilators at the Enmore facility. These comprise two women, ages 78 and 56, and one male, 52, who is extremely ill and is diabetic.

Meanwhile, COVID communications czar Richard Carter said up to Sunday, 602 tests for the virus, were conducted.