Bajan tragedy: Barbados records first COVID-19 death

Just over two weeks since Barbados confirmed its first COVID-19 case, the government has revealed that one person has died as a result of the virus.

Minister of Health Colonel Jeffery Bostic made the disclosure during a national briefing on Sunday.

Bostic said the deceased is an 81-year-old Barbadian male who travelled to the United Kingdom and returned to the island on March 22.

Both the deceased and his wife were tested on Saturday, April 4, after reportedly exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

The deceased was a diabetic and his condition “deteriorated rapidly” after being admitted for care. His cause of death was as a result of COVID-19 related pneumonia.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Anton Best gave an update on the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Barbados which now stands at 56.To date, six persons have recovered from COVID-19.

—CMC