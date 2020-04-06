Barbados records second death from COVID-19

Barbados records second death from COVID-19Monday, April 06, 2020
|
A 74-year-old man is the second person to have died from COVID-19 in Barbados.
The patient, who tested positive for the viral illness on March 20, died on Monday morning (April 6), one day after Minister of Health and Wellness, Lt Col Jeffrey Bostic, announced the death of the first victim, an 81-year-old man.
The Ministry of Health revealed that the deceased—who had underlying medical conditions—was infected after coming into contact with another COVID-19 positive person. He had been in isolation since his diagnosis.
Acting Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Anton Best, expressed sympathy on behalf of the Government and people of Barbados to the family and friends of the deceased.
He said that he was saddened that another Barbadian had succumbed to the illness, and it was particularly difficult to hear of a second death so soon after the first.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy