Barbados removes all curfew restrictions

Barbados will be lifting all curfew restrictions on July 1. This follows news that the island has no more coronavirus cases.

Minister of Health Lt Col. Jeffery Bostic said the country has gone 35 days without any local transmission of COVID-19 and all persons who were in isolation have been discharged.

“All persons who were repatriated on flights from the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada have been discharged from quarantine, this is indeed good news,” he stated.

The country will also be reducing the physical distancing to one metre.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Dale Marshall informed the country that all daycare centres will reopen to full capacity next week. Sporting events will be able to have spectators, once physical distancing and wearing masks are observed. Indoor events will be subject to density requirements.

Additionally, the limit for outdoor entertainment and social events has been raised to 500 people, and those indoor will be subject to density capacity.

However, that limit can go above 500 once the COVID-19 Monitoring Unit approves.

The one-hour limit for church services will also be lifted, and baptisms will be permitted once people wear gloves.

In the meantime Prime Minister, Mia Mottley said international flights will resume in the country.

“Commercial air traffic to resume on July 12 with Air Canada. British Airways restarts on July 18 from Gatwick; Jetblue from JFK in New York on July 25; Virgin Atlantic on August 1 and American Airlines on August 5. It is anticipated Caribbean Airlines will resume in mid-July. (BW),” she stated.