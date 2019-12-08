Barbados rocked by death of Lady Beverley Walrond

Respected Barbadian attorney Lady Beverley

Walrond passed away earlier this morning, December 8, succumbing from injuries she

sustained in a motor vehicle collision in Miami, Florida.

“We regret to announce the passing of Lady Beverley Walrond. The family would like to thank all those who reached out to us at this tragic time. Although we could not respond to everyone your support was much appreciated. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date,” a statement from the family confirmed.

Lady Walrond and her husband Sir Errol were involved in a car accident in Florida’s largest city on Thursday, December 5, the family added, and the two were rushed to hospital.

Sir Errol was treated for minor injuries, while Lady Walrond was admitted in serious condition.

Lady Walrond, a seasoned barrister with over 49 years’ experience, was called to the Bar in Barbados in April 1974.

Four years later, in 1978, Lady Walrond entered private practice in Barbados as a partner in the law firm of Smith & Smith.

Establishing her own private practice in 1995 on Chapman Street in Bridgetown, Lady Walrond was then appointed as Queen’s Counsel.