Barbados seeks IMF funding to inject $150M to fight coronavirus

Barbados seeks IMF funding to inject $150M to fight coronavirusTuesday, March 17, 2020
|
The
Mia Mottley government in Barbados may inject between $100 million and $150
million into the local economy to fortify Barbados against a potentially
crippling blow from the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
The need for this major spending in health, tourism and the wider economy is now being discussed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It follows the Barbados Economic Team’s latest forecast that Covid-19’s fallout could result in an economic contraction ranging from 4.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent this year.
The authorities are basing their proposals on various estimates and assumptions, including the World Travel & Tourism Council’s projection that the deadly virus could reduce global travel by up to 25 per cent in 2020. Dr Kevin Greenidge, a senior economic adviser to the government, outlined the plans now being considered in an assessment shared with the Barbados Nation newspaper.
Greenidge said Government “will need to respond to the pandemic by increasing health and infrastructure spending to prevent, detect, control, treat, and contain the virus, to provide basic services to people that have to be quarantined, as well as to aid the businesses affected”.
In the meantime, a VD-19 rd r th wrld, rbd has bm th ltt rbbn untr t rrt t frt confirmed . Th untr’ ntr f lth, Lutnnt lnl ffr t, nfrmd rbd’ frt tw f VD-19 on Tuesday. t d tht th tw tnt— 48-r-ld vtr wh rrvd n rbd n rh 13 nd 39-r-ld fml ll. They bth had bn t th Untd tt.
h tw tnt wr mng gru f 14 tht wr ttd. h ltt tutn rrt n VD-19 ublhd b th Wrld lth rgnztn (WG) tht ttl glbl nftn, f rh 16, hv dd 160,000, wth 6,606 dd.
n rrtn fr th vru, lz h rlld ut vrl mur, tht wr nnund t th nt r nfrn hld trd b rm ntr, Dn rrw nd th Ldr f th tn, hn rñ.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy