Barbados seeks IMF funding to inject $150M to fight coronavirus

The

Mia Mottley government in Barbados may inject between $100 million and $150

million into the local economy to fortify Barbados against a potentially

crippling blow from the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The need for this major spending in health, tourism and the wider economy is now being discussed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It follows the Barbados Economic Team’s latest forecast that Covid-19’s fallout could result in an economic contraction ranging from 4.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent this year.

The authorities are basing their proposals on various estimates and assumptions, including the World Travel & Tourism Council’s projection that the deadly virus could reduce global travel by up to 25 per cent in 2020. Dr Kevin Greenidge, a senior economic adviser to the government, outlined the plans now being considered in an assessment shared with the Barbados Nation newspaper.

Greenidge said Government “will need to respond to the pandemic by increasing health and infrastructure spending to prevent, detect, control, treat, and contain the virus, to provide basic services to people that have to be quarantined, as well as to aid the businesses affected”.

In the meantime, a VD-19 rd r th wrld, rbd has bm th ltt rbbn untr t rrt t frt confirmed . Th untr’ ntr f lth, Lutnnt lnl ffr t, nfrmd rbd’ frt tw f VD-19 on Tuesday. t d tht th tw tnt— 48-r-ld vtr wh rrvd n rbd n rh 13 nd 39-r-ld fml ll. They bth had bn t th Untd tt.

h tw tnt wr mng gru f 14 tht wr ttd. h ltt tutn rrt n VD-19 ublhd b th Wrld lth rgnztn (WG) tht ttl glbl nftn, f rh 16, hv dd 160,000, wth 6,606 dd.

n rrtn fr th vru, lz h rlld ut vrl mur, tht wr nnund t th nt r nfrn hld trd b rm ntr, Dn rrw nd th Ldr f th tn, hn rñ.