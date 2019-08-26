Barbados to go into shutdown earlier than expected

Barbados to go into shutdown earlier than expectedMonday, August 26, 2019
BRIDGETOWN — Barbados is expected to activate national shutdown at 10 o’clock Monday morning as the Eastern Caribbean island braces for the passage of Tropical Storm Dorian.
Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley had originally announced on Sunday that the country would shutdown at midday.
The change came on the recommendation of officials, who said the outer bands of the storm should start causing problems for the island at midday.
Only essential services workers are expected to turn out for work.
The Grantley Adams International Airport is expected to be closed by midday. Tropical Storm Dorian is projected to pass south of Barbados, on Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
PM Mottley indicated that all state agencies and emergency response organizations and volunteers had been mobilized and urged householders to do their part to ensure their households and communities could weather the storm.
Meanwhile, tropical storm warning is in effect for St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm is a weather system with maximum wind speeds of 39 to 73mph (63 to 118 km/hr) and a warning means that tropical storm conditions are imminent within 36 hours.
Dominica, Martinique and Grenada are under Tropical Storm Watch, which means that tropical storm conditions are possible, generally within 48 hours.
