Barbados to ration toilet paper

Barbados to ration toilet paperWednesday, March 18, 2020
|
A limit has now been placed on the quantity of toilet paper that a single customer can buy in Barbados.
According to the Nation News, the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) met with major retailers and distributors on Tuesday to discuss measures to ensure the management of inventory during this critical time as agencies worldwide seek to contain the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
BCCI, on behalf of retailers and distributors, informed that the limit will be six rolls per shopper, except where 12-pack tissue rolls are available. In the latter case, only one pack will be permitted per shopper.
“There are adequate supplies of toilet paper, but the frenzied buying of this item by anxious shoppers could jeopardise the availability into the future and we wish to safeguard against that,” the chamber said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy