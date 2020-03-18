Barbados to ration toilet paper

A limit has now been placed on the quantity of toilet paper that a single customer can buy in Barbados.

According to the Nation News, the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) met with major retailers and distributors on Tuesday to discuss measures to ensure the management of inventory during this critical time as agencies worldwide seek to contain the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

BCCI, on behalf of retailers and distributors, informed that the limit will be six rolls per shopper, except where 12-pack tissue rolls are available. In the latter case, only one pack will be permitted per shopper.

“There are adequate supplies of toilet paper, but the frenzied buying of this item by anxious shoppers could jeopardise the availability into the future and we wish to safeguard against that,” the chamber said.