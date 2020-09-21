Barbados to receive 27 more electric buses

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley has

Mottley said 12 of those buses will be imported from China while 15 will be manufactured in Barbados.

Barbados is the first Caribbean country to have electric buses. Earlier this month, theÂ Barbados Transport Board (BTB) received 33 electric buses from Chinese automobiles manufacturer, BYD. The buses are slated to arrive on the island by December.

The BTB said the introduction of electric buses into the existing fleet will assist in improving the efficiency and effectiveness of public transport in Barbados.