Barbados to recognise same-sex civil unions

The government of Barbados is preparing to recognise unions of same-sex couples.

The announcement was made by Governor-General Dame Sandra Mason in her Throne Speech, during the opening of parliament earlier today (September 15).

“My Government is prepared to recognise a form of civil unions for couples of the same gender so as to ensure that no human being in Barbados will be discriminated against, in exercise of civil rights that ought to be theirs,” she said.

Governor-General Mason declared that it’s time for Barbados to end all forms of discrimination and that the ultimate decision itself will be made by the people of Barbados in a referendum.

“I wish to emphasise that my Government is not allowing any form of same-sex marriage, and will put this matter to a public referendum. My Government will accept and be guided by the vote of the public as promised in the manifesto,” she said.

If Barbados wants to be counted among the “progressive nations of the world”, she continued, the country must change “how we treat to human sexuality and relations”.

“My Government will do the right thing, understanding that this too will attract controversy. Equally, it is our hope that with the passage of time, the changes we now propose will be part of the fabric of our country’s record of law, human rights, and social justice,” she added.