Barbados to slowly reopen after ‘national pause’ ends Monday

Barbados to slowly reopen after ‘national pause’ ends MondayFriday, February 26, 2021
|
Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley has announced a
phased reopening of the country beginning March 1.
The announcement came last evening following an almost month-long lockdown of the country due to a coronavirus spike.
Despite the impending ease of restrictions, the 7:00 pm to 6:00 am curfew will remain.
However, business will be allowed to reopen on a gradual basis, the first time for most since the nation began its “national pause” –which limited activities primarily to supermarkets, bakeries, gas stations – on February 3.
Under the reopening plan, construction, fisheries, auto repair, IT stores, plumbing, farming and manufacturing will make up the first batch.
Fast food restaurants will be allowed to open but only for drive-thru service, kerbside pickup and delivery.
Barbers, hairdressers, nail salons and massage parlours will remain closed.
Barbados has recorded over 2,900 coronavirus cases with 32 related deaths.
