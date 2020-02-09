Barbados to start transforming Bridgeport with demolition of buildings

The completion of phase one of the

The buildings scheduled for destruction are the Old National Insurance Scheme (NIS) Building, Bridgetown Fire Station and Temporary Market on Probyn Street.

On Saturday, February 15 and Sunday, February 16, contractors will begin securing the construction site, with the actual demolition beginning on Monday, February 17. The demolition is expected to last five weeks.

The Barbados Tourism Investment Inc (BTI), which is spearheading the Bridgetown Transformation Project, said that changes will be made to the regular traffic flow.

This will include the placement of temporary roundabouts, one-way roads turning into two-way traffic and “no walking signs” around the worksite.