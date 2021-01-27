Barbados announces two-week lockdown as COVID situation worsens

Barbados will enter a two-week lockdown beginning

February 3 amid the growing coronavirus crisis.

What’s more, a national curfew from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am will also be implemented.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Mia Mottley during a national address last evening.

Mottley said the curfew, which ends February 17, will be a “period of national pause” as the island tries to contain the coronavirus increase which has seen the nation enter community spread and confirm three cases of the more transmissible UK variant.

Barbados has also recorded three virus-related deaths over the past week.

Under the new measures, only supermarkets, gas stations and pharmacies will be allowed to open, with public and private sector activities limited to essential services.

Shops, bars, restaurants and gyms will also be closed during the period with banks to also shutter from February 3 to 9.

Mask wearing in public places will also be mandatory.

Travellers to the island will also be required to provide a negative PCR test done 72 hours prior to arrival, with a rapid antigen test to be done on arrival.

Mandatory government quarantine has also been increased from two to five nights for those with negative results.

Barbados has recorded over 1,400 cases and 10 deaths since the pandemic first hit.