Barbados wants to send local farmers to Suriname for pilot project

Barbados wants to send local farmers to Suriname for pilot projectThursday, January 16, 2020
|
The Barbados government says it is seeking to recruit experienced farmers
to participate in a pilot crop cultivation project in Suriname.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) said the initiative falls under the recently signed Brokopondo Programme Action 2018-2021, aimed at strengthening relations between the two Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries.
Closer cooperation
The statement noted that agriculture is one of the areas earmarked for cooperation, and Barbadian officials are exploring the feasibility of crop cultivation and animal rearing in the Dutch-speaking CARICOM country.
The MAFS is seeking to send a team of technocrats and local farmers to Suriname to start crop production on a trial plot, allocated by that country’s government, the statement said, adding that the objective is to collect data on the performance of the food crops in that climate, before moving on to large scale production.
In 2018, Prime Minister Mia Mottley on an official three-day visit to Suriname, noted that “closer cooperation with Suriname in the areas of trade and investment, agriculture, energy and education and training would be in Barbados’ interest.
“In addition, Suriname’s strategic position between Latin America and the Caribbean presents significant potential for exports from Barbados,” she added.
