Barbados warns employers not to discriminate against unvaccinated workers

The labour department in Barbados has warned employers in the country not to discriminate against unvaccinated employees.

While the labour ministry notes that the COVID-19 vaccine is freely available to all workers, it has stressed that the vaccine is not mandatory.

“The employee determines whether he/she wants to be vaccinated and is not to be treated unfairly nor discriminated against by the employer, if he/she chooses not to take the vaccine,” read a release from the ministry

The department said the rights and responsibilities of employers and employees continue to apply in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and that all existing contracts of employment remain in force and must be respected.