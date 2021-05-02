Barbados warns employers not to discriminate against unvaccinated workers

Barbados warns employers not to discriminate against unvaccinated workersSunday, May 02, 2021
|
The labour department in Barbados has warned employers in the country not to discriminate against unvaccinated employees.
While the labour ministry notes that the COVID-19 vaccine is freely available to all workers, it has stressed that the vaccine is not mandatory.
“The employee determines whether he/she wants to be vaccinated and is not to be treated unfairly nor discriminated against by the employer, if he/she chooses not to take the vaccine,” read a release from the ministry
The department said the rights and responsibilities of employers and employees continue to apply in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and that all existing contracts of employment remain in force and must be respected.
