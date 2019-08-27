Barbados weathers TS Dorian without major incident

Authorities in Barbados discontinued the Tropical Storm Warning for the island at 2 a.m. Tuesday. During a 5 a.m. announcement, the authorities gave the all-clear for normal business to resume at 10 a.m.

Public bus service was up and running by 7 a.m., with although full service is expected by 9 a.m. The Grantley Adams International Airport was also reopened at 7 a.m. Speaking at a press conference around 6 a.m.

Tuesday morning, officials gave updates on their various areas of responsibility. Director of the Department of Emergency Management (DEM), Kerry Hinds, said the emergency officials responded to nine reported incidents, including fallen trees in about four parishes, as well as a downed power lines, a fallen utility pole, and fallen wall in other areas.

Some water outages were experienced during the storm due to power failures but the responsible minister indicated that pumps were, for the most part, operational again. Meanwhile, some parts of the island in various parishes are without electricity and the Barbados Light and Power teams have been deployed to restore service.

Officials also indicated that just about 100 people had sought refuge in public shelters and passed the night without incident. Many residents woke up to heavy rainfall after a relatively dry night but were relieved that there was no major impact.

Noting that it was still early in the hurricane season, Prime Minister Mia Mottley said the mobilization exercise was instructive on Barbadosâ€™ state of preparation and urged Barbadians to make it a habit to keep their surroundings clean.