Barcelona sack Valverde as head coach, replacement already named

Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde future at the football club to has come to an end, as the La Liga giants gave him the boot following a meeting on Monday (Jan 13).

According to FC Barcelona, negotiations with the coach regarding his exit have ended in an agreement. The 55-year-old managed the club for two-and-a-half seasons. His sacking comes five months ahead of the expiration of his contract.

It is suggested that confidence in the Barcelona boss has been depleted after the clubs loss 3-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final last Thursday.

Despite their poor performance recently Barca are currently top of the La Liga table with 40 points and are currently leading their group in the Champions League.

Valverde successor has already been named in 61-year-old Quique Setién. Barcelona announced that Setién and the football club have reached an agreement to become team coach until 30 June 2022. Setién will be officially introduced on Tuesday at Camp Nou Stadium.