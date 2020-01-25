Barcelona suffer 2-0 defeat to in-form Valencia FC

An uninspiring Barcelona lost 2-0 to Valencia

after a lackadaisical performance at the Mestalla on Saturday (Jan 25) in La

Liga.

The Catalans giants were denied the chance to open up a 3 point lead at the top of the la Liga table and may lose their 1st place position if nearest rivals Real Madrid avoid defeat on Sunday.

The defeat was Barcelona’s first in three matches under new coach Quique Setien. Barca conceded an own-goal deflection off Jordi Alba in the 48th minute and were later punished by a finish from Valencia’s forward Maxi Gomez in the 77th minute sealing the La Liga Champion’s fate in the match.

Despite having less shots on goal Valencia proved to be the more clinical of the two teams. Lionel Messi had two near-goals with a chip from the edge of the box and also a header in match time and went close with a couple of efforts in stoppage time. It was Valencia’s first victory against Barcelona in 13 games at Mestalla and have now climbed to 5th position.