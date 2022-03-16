Barita Foundation donates more than 300 devices to students

THE Barita Foundation has donated 310 tablets and 15 laptops, valued at $10 million, to schools under the Ministry of Education's 'One laptop or tablet per child' initiative.

The schools to benefit from the donation are Tivoli Gardens High, Campbell's Castle Primary, Christiana Leased Primary, Farm Primary, Green Pond Primary, Corinaldi Primary, Lawrence Tavern Primary, Spauldings High, Cedar Grove Academy, and Seaforth High School. The schools also received laptops for teachers.

The donation was made last Thursday during a function at Tivoli Gardens High School in Kingston, which was attended by senior Barita executives including executive director of the foundation, Tanketa Chance-Wilson, and Minister of Education Fayval Williams.

Williams commended the Barita Foundation for its contribution and noted that support from corporate Jamaica, similar to the donation made by the Barita Foundation, is key not only to the personal development of beneficiaries, and the education sector overall, but also to the country's socio-economic development.

Chance-Wilson, in the meantime, said that education and youth development are key pillars of the Barita Foundation's mandate, noting that over the years the foundation has made significant contributions in early childhood education through the work done in teacher training, developing student literacy and numeracy skills, and encouraging active parental involvement.

“With the widened technological divide brought on by the pandemic, Barita is doing its part in contributing to bridging that gap by making this worthwhile contribution of devices…to students and teachers across the island, thereby facilitating greater equity in access, resources, and mobility for the nation's children,” said Chance-Wilson.

The Barita Foundation also committed to provide $2 million to support the Early Childhood Commission's (ECC) “Raising the Standard” initiative and Chance-Wilson said this was a further example of its dedication to the early childhood sector.

This commitment will see schools across Kingston, St Andrew, Manchester and St James receiving support in their efforts to meet the required 12 standards for ECC certification.

“The Barita Foundation remains intent on creating dynamic opportunities for young people to grow and develop via partnerships with other stakeholders within the education and youth development sector while providing platforms for exposing students to financial literacy via engaging sessions.

“The provision of scholarships and bursaries for high school and tertiary students is another way the foundation is helping to support the growth and diversification of education opportunities in Jamaica,” said Chance-Wilson.

The education ministry's One laptop or tablet per child initiative is designed to promote inclusivity in the education sector.

It aims to provide needy students with the requisite tools to function in the online teaching and learning environment. This includes ensuring equity in access to information communication technology-based learning.