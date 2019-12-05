Baron Watson returned as president of Manchester FA

Baron Watson returned as president of Manchester FAThursday, December 05, 2019
|
Baron Watson has been returned unopposed as president of the Manchester Football Association at the organisation’s Annual General Meeting (Voting Congress).
Watson was first elevated to the post in 2018 after then-president Dalton Wint resigned to take up the General Secretary position at the Jamaica Football Federation.
Watson, who has worked with the Manchester FA for more than 20 years in various capacities — including committee member, technical committee chairman, first vice-president and technical director — was given his own four year mandate by the 12 clubs.
“I continued and finished Mr Wint’s tenure now I have decided that after two years I can be a benefit to the parish and use my experience and coaching over the years while sitting on the executive for over 15 years and with that background, I have something to give so I decided that I would look for my own mandate and on Sunday [Dec 1] all the delegates gave me that confidence,” Watson told BUZZ.
The new president said structural and administrative changes at the club level will be high on his agenda along with youth development.
- Baron Watson – President
- Dudley Powell – 1st Vice President
- Janice Grant – 2nd Vice President
- Omar Robinson – General Secretary
- Latoya Clarke – Treasurer
- Brian Sterling – Member
- Derick Reid – Member
- Michael Plummer – Member
- Marvlyn Richards-Adam – Member
- Craig Larmond – Member
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy