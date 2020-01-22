Barred! Three presidential candidates won’t be allowed to run in Guyana’s elections

Barred! Three presidential candidates won’t be allowed to run in Guyana’s electionsWednesday, January 22, 2020
|
The Guyana Elections
Commission (GECOM) says it has removed three presidential candidates that had
been nominated to contest the March 2 regional and general elections.
GECOM said that the decision to remove the Liberty and Justice Party candidate Lenox Shuman, United Republic Party candidate Dr Vishnu Bhandu and People’s Republic Party candidate Dr Valerie Leung was taken during a statutory meeting on Tuesday.
It said that all three held dual citizenship at the time of their declarations on nomination day on January 10.
They could all face criminal charges since the Guyana Constitution prevents anyone who has pledged allegiance to another country to contest elections for a seat in parliament.
“The police were written or should have been written with respect to these persons who have made false declarations in respect of their dual-citizen status,” GECOM Commissioner Robeson Benn told reporters.
Earlier, Bhandu provided a copy of his certificate of relinquishment of US citizenship, but it was dated January 16, 2020, meaning that at the time of his declaration as a candidate on January 10, this year, he was still a citizen of the United States.
Shuman has admitted in recent press interviews that he is still to be granted approval for his relinquishment of Canadian citizenship but acknowledged that he has started the process and had not yet been completed by nomination day.
It is not known whether Leung of the PRP ever applied to relinquish her American Citizenship.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy