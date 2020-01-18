Barry Moncrieffe loses battle with cancer

Barry Moncrieffe loses battle with cancerSaturday, January 18, 2020
The National Dance Theatre Company
(NDTC) in Jamaica has been plunged into mourning following the death of
choreographer Barry Moncrieffe.
Moncrieffe lost his battle with colon cancer on Friday, January 17, weeks after celebrating his 78th birthday in December. He had been battling cancer for about four years.
An accomplished choreographer, Moncrieffe gave more than 55 years of his life to the NDTC, having joined when the company started.
The Musgrave Silver Medal honouree was instrumental in the development of the National Dance Theatre Company, which was founded by the late Rex Nettleford. He also served as artistic director following the passing of Nettleford until 2010.Â
He also served as a teacher at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts. He was also conferred with the Order of Distinction.
