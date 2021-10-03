Bartlett answers Allen's call — Myrie out as TPDCo interim head

Lloyd Myrie, the man announced on Friday to act as interim executive director of the State agency, Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo), will not take up the post.

Instead, Georgeia Robinson, TPDCo's director of corporate services, will serve as interim executive director until the recruitment of a new executive director is finalised.

The information was contained in a news release issued by Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett yesterday, in obvious response to a call by the Opposition People's National Party spokesperson on tourism, Senator Janice Allen, that the appointment should not proceed.

“Tourism minister, Hon Edmund Bartlett, today consulted with the ministry's permanent secretary, Jennifer Griffith, and the board of directors of the TPDCo,” the statement read.

“Following that consultation, the board has appointed Georgeia Robinson, TPDCo's director of corporate services, interim executive director until the recruitment of a new executive director is finalised this month.

“Mr Lionel Myrie, the director of product development and community tourism will not assume the post of interim executive director,” the statement continued.

Senator Allen, in a news release, had said that Myrie's appointment should be rescinded for the sake of “good governance”, considering Myrie's role in the Petrojam scandal two years ago.

She described the initial announcement of the interim appointment as “alarming and disrespectful to the people of Jamaica.”.

Senator Allen said that Myrie had “failed to distinguish himself as a fit and proper manager of public funds. Furthermore, his testimony at the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) regarding his role in the questionable transactions under Petrojam's Corporate Social Responsibility Programme in the constituency of the then Minister Andrew Wheatley still lingers,” Senator Allen stated.

The Opposition spokesperson in the statement said that Jamaicans could not be expected to have the requisite confidence in the appointment, and Myrie's ability to pass fit and proper tests. Consequently, she said, his appointment should not stand, as the population in general, and the tourism industry, in particular, could have no assurance that the flagrant abuse of rules and lack of transparency will not characterise his tenure in the public office.

“If the minister does not rescind this improper decision, it will be a clear indication that the Government continues to pay only lip service in the fight against corruption and does not support good governance, which was missing at Petrojam,” Senator Allen stated then.

She suggested that the Petrojam scandal was still fresh in the minds of the Jamaican people, who have not had closure to several scandalous actions reported by the auditor general of Jamaica and the Parliament's PAAC.