Bartlett heads east to push Jamaica’s tourism product

The recent lifting of the UK Government’s advisory against all non-essential travel to Jamaica has paved the way for Tourism minister Ed Bartlett to lead a high-level team to London and the Middle East.

The delegation is to explore investment opportunities and trump up travel between the Middle East and Jamaica.

The delegation is expected to host meetings from October 30 to November 6, targeting key stakeholders in the UK and Middle East markets.

According to Bartlett, investment would play a critical role in tourism recovery by providing the funds necessary to construct and upgrade projects essential to the development and growth of tourism capacity.

“As we seek to accelerate the recovery of the tourism industry, I will be leading a delegation to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom to explore opportunities for foreign direct investment (FDI) in our tourism sector as well as shore up arrivals from our third largest source market,” Bartlett said.

Jamaica is among the more than 190 exhibitors at the expo with a pavilion highlighting the destinations latest products and innovations under the theme “Jamaica Makes it Move”.

While in the UAE, Bartlett and his team will meet with the country’s tourism authority to discuss collaboration on tourism investment from the region; Middle East tourism initiatives; and gateway access for North Africa and Asia and facilitation of airlift.

Also meetings will be held with executives of DNATA Tours, the single largest tour operator in the UAE; members of the Jamaican Diaspora in the UAE; and three major Airlines in the Middle East – Emirates, Ethiad and Qatar.

In addition Minister Bartlett will speak at the 5th Anniversary of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Saudi Arabia.

This year’s FII will include in-depth conversations about new global investment opportunities, analysis of industry trends, and unparalleled networking among CEOs, world leaders, and experts.

Bartlett will be joined by Senator Aubyn Hill in his capacity as Minister Without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (MEGJC).

Meetings are also to be held with Virgin Atlantic, China Forum and British Airways at World Travel Market London (WTM), one of the most important annual meetings for the international travel sector.