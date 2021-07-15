Bartlett in Kenya for African Tourism Recovery Summit

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett left the island on Tuesday to participate in the highly anticipated Tourism Recovery Summit for African Ministers of Tourism, which will be held in Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday.

Bartlett has been invited to speak at the summit in his capacity as a well-respected global thought leader on tourism resilience and recovery.

While in Kenya, Bartlett will continue investment talks with Ahmed Al Khateeb, minister of tourism for Saudi Arabia, which officially began in June when minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Aubyn Hill, hosted the first Jamaica-Saudi Arabia bilateral conference focused on inward investments to foster economic growth and the creation of new local jobs.

Al Khateeb led a high-level delegation to Jamaica last month to continue those talks.

At that meeting, Hill expressed the Government's commitment to strengthening the Jamaica-Saudi Arabia relationship, while Al Khateeb, who is chairman of the powerful multi-billion United States dollar Saudi Fund for Development, expressed a vision of catalysing the expansion of Saudi Arabian business operations in the Americas, especially throughout the Caribbean and Latin American region.

“The high-level summit follows on the heels of the Tourism Recovery Summit held in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia, in May of this year. It will focus on the new era that the tourism sector is now entering and will explore ways to rebuild the African tourism sector that has been impacted negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bartlett.

“The summit will also explore the opportunity for stronger partnerships between African countries and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to mitigate the pandemic's effects and boost resilience,” he added.

Bartlett is also slated to attend a special meeting with the president of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, and other ministers, which will culminate in the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Jamaica-based Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) and its satellite centre in Nairobi.

Kenyatta serves as the honorary co-chair (representing Africa) of the GTRCMC along with Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, former president of Malta.

Bartlett has also been invited to tour Kenyatta University and the GTRCMC - East Africa, in Nairobi on July 15, where he will be hosted by the vice-chancellor of Kenyatta University, Professor Paul Wainaina. He will return to the island on July 19, 2021.