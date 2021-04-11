Bartlett, Seiveright praise Frontier Airlines' addition of flights to Jamaica

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett views Frontier Airlines' recent decision to add three new weekly non-stop flights between Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Miami, USA, starting next month as another strong signal that the sector is on the rebound.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the tourism minister was heartened that the latest addition of flights to the destination will assist in the rebuilding of the sector which has been devastated by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I was very happy to receive news that Frontier Airlines will operate new flights to Montego Bay to meet the growing demand to visit our island paradise. This also aids our mission to rebuild Jamaica's tourism sector which, like many other destinations, suffered greatly because of the pandemic. There is a lot more in store and I will speak to that soon,” Bartlett was quoted as saying.

The ultra-low-cost carrier made the announcement on Wednesday, sharing that the flights were scheduled to begin on May 28 between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Jamaica's Sangster International Airport, at an introductory rate of US$89.

Senior advisor and strategist in the Tourism Ministry, Delano Seiveright, is also hopeful that the new flights are a reflection of the recovery of the tourism industry.

“The new flights are yet another signal of a coming rebound for the tourism industry and the wider Jamaican economy. Huge investments in new hotels, growing interest by investors in our tourism product, very successful vaccination rates in the our main market, the United States, Jamaica's successful COVID-19 Resilient Corridor, a coming major marketing campaign and a wide range of other factors will conjoin and bring about a surge in tourist arrivals in coming months,” Seiveright stated.

He further stated: “Minister Bartlett will detail much of the work over the last several months and the work and plans ahead as we reset the industry for solid growth and development next week Tuesday in his Parliamentary Sectoral Debate presentation.”

The tourism minister, who revealed that there were “about 800,000 seats lined up for summer”, argued that there was a pent-up demand for travel among the big source markets.

“...So the energy is there, because the demand is strong. There is a pent-up demand for travel from the big source markets, the UK, the US, and Canada. We think Canada will probably come back on stream for winter. Summer is never a good period for Canada anyway. I think we will see strong numbers coming out of Canada because they should be sufficiently vaccinated,” Bartlett told the Jamaica Observer.

“Certainly, what we now see is a renewal of interest and energy for travel and Jamaica is well placed.”

“So the bookings have literally blown and we are seeing bookings now that are very encouraging.”

Meanwhile, with the addition of the new service, Frontier now offers 30 non-stop Miami routes.

According to Lester Sola, director and chief executive officer at Miami International Airport, “Jamaica continues to be one of our busiest international markets.

“Frontier's new Montego Bay service will provide those travellers with even more travel options between our two popular tourism destinations,” Sola started.

Frontier Airlines is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company operates more than 100 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo fleet in the United States of America.