Bath still tense as child abductor remains on the loose

Latoya Dyer wears a smile today that you would not have seen a few weeks ago.

That's because she knows her nine-year-old daughter is now safe and sound.

But occasionally, her joy fades as Davian Bryan, the man who is accused of abducting two girls from the same community in one week, one of whom was her daughter, is still roaming freely.

Dyer's neighbours are uneasy as well. Some telling the Jamaica Observer that there have been numerous sightings of Bryan in the last couple of days. One woman, afraid in her own home, tied a rope on her daughter's arm a few days ago and attached it to herself while she was washing in her backyard so she would know if her daughter moved.

“I am happy, but I am sad,” Dyer told the Sunday Observer at her Bath, St Thomas home last Tuesday.

“It come like I am still living in fear. It's a sad situation. I am sad because dem nuh catch this man all now. Nobody is safe around here. Nobody knows where he is. The police say they are searching but I'm not hearing anything. So, I don't know what is happening,” she said.

Dyer added that her daughter, who was abducted about 6:00 pm on October 14 , has been relocated to another parish after being found two days later.

The girl is also undergoing therapy through the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), Dyer said.

“My daughter is not here. She is in [a different parish] since everything. She is staying with her older brother and sister. They said that it wouldn't be good for her to come back here right now, because they don't catch the man as yet. The people from the CPFSA asked if we have family or someone who she could stay with who is not here, so I told them yes.

“She is still getting counselling. I think they are working well. It's okay and they are there for help. I have a lot of friends and family counselling me as well, so I am okay.”

A swing in the community that would normally be a hot spot for children saw empty roads on Tuesday afternoon when the Sunday Observer team visited. The few children who were seen said they are friends of the nine-year-old girl, and that they can't wait for her to return.

“I miss her. I don't see her long time now and I want her to come back,” a boy said.

“My mother said she will soon come back again. I wanted to go and look for her, but my mom said she is not here yet. And when she comes back I will go and look for her,” said a girl.

When asked if she had heard anything about the perpetrator being sighted in the community after all that had happened, Dyer responded: “I did not hear anything about that.”

However, her daughter's cousin, Donovan Donnal, told the Sunday Observer that he has heard numerous reports of such.

“Mi a hear seh people a spot the man in different, different places. And I don't really see the police doing nothing but driving up and down. But I heard helicopters Wednesday morning, so I don't know if that is a part of the special team that they said they would be sending. Other than that, I don't really see anything all now. This man need fi get ketch. It a come on to December now,” Donnal lamented.

Donnal said he hasn't seen his niece since the frantic, high speed drive to the Princess Margaret Hospital after she was rescued on October 16.

“I don't see her back from she was found. Dem nuh really bring her back round here. We normally talk pon phone and dem thing deh. A suh we haffi do it. Worse the man don't even get ketch either. And to bring her back here, that a go just bring back the memory all the time. We have to make her stay away for a while. It is a joy to know that she is alright though and that we get her back,” he continued.

Leehola Simpson, a resident of Bath, made a passionate appeal to the police to do all they can to apprehend Bryan.

“I've been living here for the past 53 years and nothing like this has ever happened in the community. So now that it has happened, we're asking the police to please help us to capture this man. We are scared. We don't sleep at night because he is out there and we are afraid of him,” she related.

“He is still here. People are seeing him but as soon as they glimpse him, he takes off. He is still here. I have young children in my household. We have to keep them locked in. We only let them out like when we are outside.”

For days, residents had flooded the streets of Bath in pursuit of Bryan. The search intensified on October 20, when residents attacked and killed an innocent man who they believed to be Bryan.

“An innocent man was killed in Llandewey. My information is that a man was attacked by residents and injured. I think wounds were inflicted on him using a knife. Residents are saying that he is the suspect that they were looking for, however, it is not the suspect,” Byfield told the Observer at the time.

The right man is still at large and Maurice Scott, a father of four, said he feels vulnerable.

“We a plead to the police dem. I made a link with some men who were police officers and left the force, but dem nah make no move. We even a hear that the man a harbour in a certain location and deh pon certain spot and when we tell the police, dem nuh move. We nuh see no move yet. Mi nuh know weh dem a gwan with.

“Fi know what happened and know say him still ina the place, it make me feel weak. Mi cyaa leff mi place go nowhere. Mi cyaa leff mi yute dem go nowhere. Mi have my four yute dem a live wid mi and mi fraid fi leff dem unattended. If we a go nowhere, we afi have dem behind we. From 12-year-old, 13-year-old… and people who a 40 and 50-year-old fraid right now. Dem nah walk pon the road right now.”

Samantha Lenn, another mother said: “Right now I want to go to the river and mi kinda fraid fi go out there. That fear come from the two abductions. It wasn't there before. The police still out there searching same way. But because I don't really go out on the road, I don't know what's happening out there. And I don't really make my son go out either. But both police and citizens out. Mi wah dem ketch him because mi nuh want him do nothing more. Mi nuh really want him go do nothing more.”