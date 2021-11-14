Batons still around, but wooden devices not being used

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dahlia Garrick wants Jamaicans to know that batons are still very much important tools as part of local policing.

Garrick's enlightenment comes with what she has referred to as modernised police equipment that sees police personnel doing away with the outmoded wooden batons. But because citizens may be familiarised, and have grown conditioned to one thing, the upgrade may come across as though members of the constabulary are unequipped.

“It's not that wooden piece of extended baton that you're accustomed to seeing. It's a retractable device that is carried on the utility belt in a special pouch, that people probably think is a flashlight. When it is retracted, it is around four, five inches. It's a part of the modern police equipment that we use,” Garrick told the Jamaica Observer in an interview last Friday.

“Our officers have a suite of what we call our non-lethal options… the baton, the handcuff, the pepper spray and all of that is on the utility belt. All of that is there. It's just that if you don't know it, you possibly will easily overlook it,” DSP Garrick went on.

But despite clarification from DSP Garrick, retired Senior Superintendent of Police Reneto Adams told the Sunday Observer that he is concerned about a “noticeable lack of resources” in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JFC). Adams said this hampers effective policing.

“I want to emphasise that I am not criticising whether the management of the force or divisional officers. But from my observation, even when police officers approach me on the street, the approach is less than what would be desired of a police officer in the public sphere during duties, especially in Jamaica where anybody could be a criminal,” he lamented.

“There's no handcuff, no tear gas, no baton or shield and so on. Back in the day, policemen had resources and other materials to use before resorting to their guns. If you disarm a police of all these things, he's going to naturally draw for his gun. It's just a few policemen that I have seen nowadays with things like pepper spray, handcuffs, unless they are hidden,” he added.

However, Garrick pointed to several advancements in the police force over the years. One such is exploring the utilisation of tasers.

“We have started to train and introduce members of the force to the use of tasers. This is something that will be an entire capacity and this is part of our continued training and modernisation process to ensure that our members are fully equipped with all available options to effectively bring situations under control that they face on a daily basis in routine duties,” Garrick told the Sunday Observer.

One corporal, who has been in the force over 20 years, came to the defence of the unit. The man, who asked not to be named, told the Sunday Observer that there has even been small implementations in recent times that point to a more unified and effective JCF. ''I even got a memo once for that. Even though my service is over 20 years, my rank doesn't allow me to just speak to the media. That is the policy and I work with it. I adhere to policy and I don't have a problem with it,” the man reasoned.

“There is a media policy that governs the Jamaica Constabulary Force, and police officers are getting in so much trouble because they are speaking to the media, especially about the JCF. They are saying the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) is there for them to speak with.''

Further, though many may now deem baton wielding officers as futile in today's society where criminals have been branded as brazen and unyielding, Garrick explained that being outfitted with batons remains a top priority.

“You have a use of force policy that guides what you use to respond to different situations. So, not all situations will require you to use any type of equipment or device. Sometimes a verbal warning is sufficient. There are other times when you have to use additional means to bring a situation under control, and this is where you would employ necessary force,” she explained.

“And necessary force means being force appropriate to match the situation at hand. Sometimes you find that the baton is used during like public order issues and obviously, sometimes even when they pull the baton, just the person who is realising that this is an option for the officer to bring the situation under control will comply.”

Garrick added: “It doesn't necessarily or always resort to you having to strike. The police will use it in a situation where the threat level requires that amount of force to bring it under control and no more. You are a trained professional who oftentimes have to quickly assess a situation and learn how to deescalate and bring it under control, with just the appropriate force.”

Meanwhile, Adams, still displeased, claimed that outside and international entities are making demands of the JCF.

“I've said it before that the force is not being managed by the commissioner of police, not the Government and the minister of security. It is based on the dictates of other international organisations who are trying to defund the police and disarm the police. I have also noticed that most prisoners are not being handcuffed nowadays,” he said.

“Some international organisations are funding the police force and are probably recommending that the policemen are to be disarmed or to the extent, certain sections of the force to be disarmed. And that includes the firearm,” Adams stated.