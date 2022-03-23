Bauxite mistakes won't be repeated in limestone mining, says Shaw

MAY PEN, Clarendon — For the three decades of bauxite mining available from dwindling resources, Minister of Transport and Mining Audley Shaw has cautioned that extracting the ore must be done in a way that does not harm people or the environment.

He appears determined not to repeat missteps made with bauxite when the Government turns to large-scale limestone mining to fill the gap that will be left.

“What we have to do is ensure that the companies that are mining do it in a way that is respectful to the communities in which they operate, and be respectful of the health concerns, and do the things that are environmentally appropriate in order to protect the health and welfare of our citizens,” said Shaw of bauxite mining.

He was speaking at an area council meeting of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party in Chapelton on Sunday.

Bauxite has been mined in Jamaica for 70 years and there have long been complaints about the toll it has taken on the people who live in nearby areas, as well as the long-term harm being done to the environment. Shaw is hoping those challenges will not arise from the mining of limestone.

“There are opportunities, and we will make sure everybody follows the rules while we continue to create wealth for Jamaica,” he said of limestone mining, which he described as “a big part of our future going forward”.

“It's not just for local production; it is for export to the Caribbean and all over the world. High-quality limestone is in this country and one company in Jamaica is now making sand from limestone,” said Shaw.

He pointed out that Jamaica has the largest limestone reserves in the entire Caribbean region.