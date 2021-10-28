BBC 1Xtra personality hit hard by theft

BBC 1Xtra personality Seani B is still on a quest to retrieve some items critical to his work after thieves made off with his laptop bag earlier this week.

The famed deejay known for his hit radio programme that features talent mainly from the Caribbean, reported that the bag which had in his laptop, hard drives and other items was removed from his car in Camden, London.

He has since launched an appeal to persons to help locate the missing bag and has even indicated that he would offer up a monetary reward if the items are recovered.

“If anybody knows the whereabouts of my s**t, anybody comes across my s**t, see a hard drive and you see my name there whatever, contact me I will spend a money to get s**t back” he said in a video on his Instagram.

Highlighting that his heart is breaking following the theft, Seani B said he is particularly hurt about the hard drives, remarking that only deejays would know the headache that comes with those devices going missing.

However, in an update posted to his Instagram page on Wednesday, Seani B says he has managed to recover some of his work as they were backed up to his cloud. “Thankfully, the cloud was working in the background so all my album stuff, music productions, riddims, radio show music as well, thankfully that’s all good.”

“So the foundation of my music collection is still there. Thank God for that,” he continued. “We are 70 percent back.”

Although the deejay is “giving thanks for small mercies”, he is still hoping to find his missing devices. He says so far, one of the laptops is still showing up in the Camden area according to tracker. He has however stated that assistance from law enforcers has been slow in coming.

“Police aint even get back to me all now and I’ve been giving them information. All now I dont hear nothing from dem,” he said.

He was however thankful for his ‘killies’ whom he says has been doing the policing in the streets in an effort to retrieve his stolen items. With that said, the deejay took the time to urge his supporters to exercise caution in the streets and to not do anything that will get them in trouble.