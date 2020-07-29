BBC journalist under fire for using N-word

British Broadcasting Commission’s Bristol-based Social Affairs Correspondent Fiona Lamdin has come under fire for using the N-word in a news report.

As she reported on a racially aggravated assault in the southwestern English city Lamdin described how a healthcare worker was hit by a car, she warned viewers that they were about to hear “highly offensive language.” She then said assailants had called the healthcare worker “a n***er.”

A press officer for the BBC confirmed to CNN that the segment was also aired on Wednesday.

“This was a story about a shocking unprovoked attack on a young black man. His family told the BBC about the racist language used by the attackers and wanted to see the full facts made public,” BBC News said in a statement.”

The statement added that they are no longer running that version of the story but continues to pursue the incident.

However, it is not clear if the use of the word was inappropriate.

According to BCC guidelines use of strong language must be “editorially justified, and signposted if appropriate, to ensure it meets audience expectations, wherever it appears.”

“Output controllers and programme or content producers should ensure that strong language, especially the strongest language… is subject to careful consideration and appropriate referral, to ensure it is editorially justified before it is included in our output.”

“We must not include the strongest language before the watershed, or on radio when children are particularly likely to be in our audience, or in online or social media content likely to appeal to a significant proportion of children,” the guidance says.