BCMG focused on technology-driven growth

With the tag line 'Imagine. Innovate. Transform.', recently merged entity BCMG Insurance Brokers will be banking on technology as one of the tools in its arsenal to improve service delivery and drive growth.

Speaking at the media launch of BCMG, held at the Jamaica Pegasus last Thursday, Thomas Smith, the current CEO of the joint entity, shared that over the last six months the company has developed a proprietary Web portal software to which all commercial clients will have access.

“This is the first of its kind locally, which manages claims reporting and tracking, fleet management, group health administration services, and is also a complete human resource management platform. Our risk-surveying skill set is fast approaching international standards,” he explained.

“This is a serious tool for our clients in assisting to manage their exposures. We help in significantly improving their risk profiles deploying drone and thermal camera technology in our arsenal of services,” the CEO continued.

BCMG also marked the launch of its new website at the event on Thursday.

In October 2020 Billy Craig Insurance Brokers, under CEO William Craig, and Maritime General Insurance (MGI) Brokers, with the late Errol Ziadie as chairman and Smith as managing director, entered into a non-cash merger agreement. The merger received approval from Financial Services Commission in Jamaica this year, allowing both companies to combine their operations and portfolios with a client base of over 1,200 individuals.

Now a single entity, BCMG has combined 90 years in the insurance industry with Billy Craig starting in 1963 and MGI in 1986. Operating from three locations in Jamaica — two in Kingston and one in Montego Bay — the insurance brokerage firm serves clients in industries, including manufacturing, engineering, hotel and tourism management, financial services, and retail.

According to release from the company, the merger of the two entities into a single operation was a seamless process owing to the fact that they both used similar technological platforms — Epic Assure and Broker One.

On Thursday, Smith said the executives of both Billy Craig and MGI, during post-merger discussions, realised that their operations were in a climate “demanding...far more client-centric solutions [for] their risk management exposures, cutting-edge technology platforms in all spheres of our interaction, and best practices — all leading critically to greater levels of service in all forms”.

With this in mind, innovation emerged as one the pillars of the BCMG philosophy, alongside professionalism, excellence, teamwork, and trust. In outlining the new company's vision, Smith said, “Our vision is to revolutionise people's lives by providing cutting-edge insurance solutions.”

At present, BCMG offers services in general insurance — property, motor vehicle, liability; employee benefits; international health; risk management; and specialist insurance services to commercial entities in Jamaica.

However, the company is on a mission to become the market-leading insurance broker in Jamaica and the Caribbean. To achieve this, Smith said BCMG is “focused on providing inventive solutions to set our clients apart, utilising the latest technology to drive the right changes in the market, and fostering great partners and relationships that will secure our position as best in class”.