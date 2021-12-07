BCMG Insurance Brokers aiming to revolutionise insurance industry

BCMG Insurance Brokers is pushing to fall within the top five of the 25 insurance brokerages in Jamaica.

BCMG Insurance Brokers is now operated by William Craig, executive chairman and Thomas Smith, CEO. Helping it on this mission at the top are two newly named vice-presidents (VPs) of operations and commercial and their respective divisions.

“We are ready to revolutionise the insurance industry, making it truly a competitive playing field and protecting our clients one solution at a time,” says newly named VP of Operations Pete Walker. “We offer commercial insurance services via our proprietary web portal, which is second to none in its class.”

BCMG's new web portal provides liability and motor claims reporting, motor fleet management, policy documentation management, and complete group health insurance management including enrolment and claim reporting. Walker asserted, “At BCMG we will be separating the level of risk management being offered in the market. With our in-house survey service we will be offering innovative risk surveys to all our commercial clients, deploying cutting edge drone and thermal camera technology to complete detailed surveys and risk analysis.”

VP of Commercial Kimm Daley, who also functions as company secretary, provides her take on the team driving the BCMG commercial agenda. “Our business model is built on the principles of professionalism, excellence, teamwork, trust and innovation. We are truly energetic professionals who are passionate about insurance and driven to exceed the expectations of our customers, many of whom we consider family as they have stuck with us for more than half a century.” Following the media launch, CEO of IronRock Insurance Evan Thwaites had this to say, “I've known and worked with the team at BCMG for many years and have the utmost confidence in their professionalism and technical ability.”

The company aims to take on its established peers to become Jamaica's number one insurance broker in the near future. It said customers can look forward to the innovations that BCMG has in the pipeline and is ready to reveal in 2022.