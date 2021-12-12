Be careful! Avoid Cornwall Regional this Christmas

It's not unusual during the festive season to see an increase in motor vehicle crashes and other incidents that leave people in dire need of medical care.

If any of those individuals are taken to Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in Montego Bay, they may have a problem. The fact is that the hospital, which is in its fifth year of renovations, will get no additional resources to aid in its already drastically interrupted services.

“There is no such luxury in public health called 'special measures to lower the burden of health-care workers,' particularly during this 'silly season' so let's not kid ourselves,” Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton told the Jamaica Observer in an interview last Wednesday. “This is the season of high pressure and high demand unfortunately, because many of us see it as the season to over-indulge. So, excessive drinking and eating and then constipation and belly ache at the end of it.

“There are disputes and domestic disputes, road traffic accidents. The season just comes with a lot of opportunities for misdeeds. As a consequence, the Accident and Emergency (A&E) room becomes a favoured place and, by extension, the burden on the staff. There is a lot of opportunity at this time for people to go out of control in the management of their non-communicable diseases and they end up in hospitals and the numbers go up.”

Since 2016, Cornwall Regional Hospital underwent over $3.5 billion worth of rehabilitation and has been reduced to carrying out operations outside its main building and, instead, in the nurses' and doctors' quarters.

Asked if any provisions have been made to strengthen the hospital's capacity during the Christmas season, St Andrade Sinclair, regional director of the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), told the Sunday Observer: “In terms of Cornwall Regional, we've been talking about that for the past two, three weeks now and all of that is out there in the media. Nothing has changed.”

Sinclair was at the health ministry's Open House and Exhibition which unveiled upcoming infrastructure works and upgraded designs for 13 health facilities islandwide at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel and said that because the event was geared towards highlighting the strengthening of health-care systems, “I don't want to overshadow it with anything else.”

However, Tufton, indulging in matters surrounding the hospital at the same event, told the Sunday Observer that unfortunately, the health-care workers will be put in a tough position.

“The management knows that wherever they can provide a break or give any additional support, whether the work environment support or otherwise we do it. But we don't make promises that we know are unlikely to be kept. We know that it's going to be a challenging period. This is why we make the appeal around social cases and being careful on the road,” he said.

“Our role is to continue to remind people to be judicious in their activities. They should recognise the consequences of excesses and hopefully, that will fall on fertile ground. But, in the meantime, beyond that, we prepare to deal with the eventualities that the pattern suggests does take place. It is particularly challenging this year because of COVID. It has been a very challenging period for many healthcare professionals,” added the minister.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie shared similar sentiments.

“It's also the time of the year where people don't stick to their medications. They don't buy their medications because they put the cost toward something else, so you tend to have less compliance. People don't take their family members to the doctor because they have other things to do. So, people miss their routine visits,” Bisasor-McKenzie told the Sunday Observer.

Carol Robertson, director of Government Enterprise and Information Technology at C&W Business, was also at the exhibition. Robertson made a presentation on the advances in telehealth and technology being proposed to 13 facilities including May Pen Hospital, Spanish Town Hospital and St Ann's Bay Hospital.

Robertson told the Sunday Observer that from a technological standpoint, it's not impossible for a similar setup to make work easier at Cornwall Regional while operations go on outside the main building.

“…It's not going to give you the best environment to work in. But yes, it can be done. You need wireless connection if the equipment will operate outdoors. But it's not even going to be recommended to keep this type of equipment, especially the sensitive cameras in the heat and the dust and all of that.”

In October, Tufton told the Observer that an overseas company with significant experience in hospital build-out has been brought in to help manage the delay-plagued $4-billion renovation project at Cornwall Regional.

Now, two months later, he told the Sunday Observer that he is not prepared to give a timeline for the completion “because we have missed so many of them largely because of the changing scope of the project. I would prefer not to give a timeline. However, we have started in earnest,” he said.

“This contractor is on board and is ready to start. They are now mobilising. The other process I'm hoping we complete shortly for the final phase and that there is some parallel work taking place which will shorten the process. I'm hoping within the next two years, but I prefer not to give a timeline.”

Moreover, Tufton said Cornwall Regional has been a big learning experience and it must be accepted for what it is.

“Cornwall Regional is the best example of how a hospital can go bad if it is ignored and not maintained over time. Cornwall Regional literally collapsed because we were applying a bandaid approach to the underlining concerns of improper maintenance or lack of maintenance. It started with air quality issues 10 years ago and we just patched it up and patched it up. The walls were leaking so we got sick building syndrome. Leaking roof, saturation of water, moisture, mould and I could go on,” he said, noting that there is need for a review and reform of our maintenance schedule for hospital infrastructure.

“There is a huge gap there”, he added.

“We are case studying Cornwall to learn from it. And the idea is to get policies that improve the maintenance of these infrastructures. But we mustn't allow that experience to go to waste. And I think we're at the stage now where I am certainly a lot more comfortable with the arrangements that are in place and we want to ensure that we can take a similar approach to the build out of these 13 health facilities. The hope is that the project management brings in external help.”