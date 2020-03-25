Be careful, Guyana: British government issues statement on March 2 elections

The British government on Tuesday warned Guyana that “any government sworn in on the basis of non-credible results will face strong international condemnation” as the country still awaits the official results of the March 2 regional and general elections.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, in a second statement in as many weeks on the political stalemate in the country, said: “The transition of government in Guyana should only take place in line with transparent and democratic principles that lead to credible results.

“Any government sworn in on the basis of non-credible results will face strong international condemnation. If the situation continues to deteriorate, this international response will include a range of serious consequences for those concerned,” he said in the statement.

The High Court in Guyana is hearing the latest challenge to the election results after Justice Frank Holder last week granted an interim injunction to Ulita Grace Moore, who requested that the Court prevent the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) from carrying out a national recount of votes cast in the elections.

The recount was based on a request made by President David Granger to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and agreed to by the Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo.

But Moore’s application cited the unconstitutionality of such action. The CARICOM independent delegation that was supposed to have overseen the recount has since left Guyana.

Court observers anticipate that the matter could be ended by Saturday since all parties have until Thursday to submit written responses to the High Court.