Be cautious

There are concerns around the ending of work-from-home orders for the public sector, which took effect on Friday, with the union representing the majority of unionised government workers urging caution in light of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, as in many departments and agencies employees have to work in close quarters.

Teisha Clarke Griffith, first vice-president, and currently acting president of the Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA), which represents approximately 30,000 of the just over one million public sector workers, said permanent secretaries should be allowed to assess and restructure their departments to ensure safety protocols such as physical distancing, and observance of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

“Persons have been concerned about the return to work, particularly because not one size fits all. While some entities can have the physical space and the capacity to deal with the full return of work, there are other entities that do not facilitate that and there are workers who are doing well working from home and would prefer to continue,” she stated.

Clarke Griffith stressed that the union's position is that where people want to continue working from home, and are doing well, they should be allowed to do so. “All ministries, departments and agencies should address their situation and see what works for them. Mandatory return to work is not going to work for everywhere,” she said.

When Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the ending of the work-from-home orders for the civil service on December 7, he had stressed that the country needs to get back to normal but must do so safely.

“This is not to say that we are abandoning work from home totally. It will be an option, but not a requirement,” he said.

At the time, Omicron was not yet a variant of concern locally.

Yesterday, Clarke Griffith said, even though the prime minister had indicated that workers should return, there should be some form of assessment of each entity to determine if it is possible.

“We should do our own assessment, especially with the new COVID-19 variant. Because there is no policy to guide how we should deal with this just yet, then the onus is on all ministry heads and departments to determine what works for them,” the acting JCSA president said.

She also noted the difficulties still facing parents who are not able to make arrangements for their children, as daycare centres and other similar facilities remain closed.

“Things do not change because the 31st is here, and go automatically back to normal. The workers' realities should be taken into consideration,” Clarke Griffith said.

A number of workers told the Jamaica Observer that they were apprehensive, or had mixed feelings, and some said they were never offered the opportunity to work from home.

“Some public sector leaders act like demi-gods. The prime minister issues a directive and they insist on giving another, without any thought of curtailing the spread within the organisation and/or country. And without any care about employees with elderly relatives, underaged children, and children in online classes. Work from home is the way of the future and we need to get on board and get rid of the plantation mentality,” said one senior employee in an agency under the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

The worker, who asked for anonymity, added that, while some companies are still nervous about flexible working arrangements and what it means for their business, the traditional nine-to-five working day is an outdated concept.

“The pandemic has shown us that we can still be productive. There is increasing technology being introduced to maintain connectivity between home workers and the office,” she stated.

Another said she had mixed reactions, given the fact that she is the parent of a small child who has underlying conditions, which necessitated her working from home in the first place. She is uncertain about the prospect of returning to the physical work environment, as she believes she has been adequately covering her duties remotely.

“Given the increase in cases and the likely spread of Omicron, especially after the holidays, the Government may wish to reconsider that decision,” she suggested.

However, a male employee voiced agreement with the decision to have staff return to their desks.

“We were never working from home, I'm happy its ending,” he said.

Prime Minister Holness also indicated that the private sector could follow the public sector's lead, but said businesses should “do what is best” for their operations.